Popular airline predicts that heartbeats could replace passports in the future

Passports will soon be replaced by heartbeats according to one airline.

According to Easyjet, passengers will soon have their heartbeats scanned in order to get through security. At least we won't have to worry about forgetting our passports on the kitchen counter.

The prediction comes from easyJet's 2070: The Future Travel Report.

That's not all, the airline also believe bionic and Meta holiday previews will allow holiday makers to test out a location before they buy their flight ticket as well as not even having to carry luggage.

Advancements in 3D printing will mean you can you simply print the clothes and items you need when you arrive, only to pop them in a recycling bin when returning.

Other predictions for the future include plane seats that will adapt to a person's body shape, and optoelectronic inflight entertainment will see content get beamed directly to passengers’ eyes.

All of these perks are predicted to be a thing of the future in about 50 years time.