The programmer and designer behind gaming classics Quake, Doom and Wolfenstein 3D is set to visit the region this week as part of the annual Wexworlds Sci-Fi & Fantasy Festival, which has a new home this year at the National Opera House in Wexford.

Joining him will be Brenda Romero, the BAFTA award-winning game designer, who has worked with all the major industry players; from Atari to EA.

There’ll be plenty to see and do thanks to a great lineup of panel talks, workshops, tabletop gaming and cosplay characters for photo ops.

If you want more details you can find them at wexworlds.com

