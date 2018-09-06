Samsung is planning to launch a foldable smartphone later this year.

Samsung CEO DJ Koh hinted the device could be unveiled at Samsung’s developer conference in November, but it’s not clear if consumers will actually be able to purchase the foldable phone this year.

Koh admitted that the mystery device had been “complicated” to develop, and rumours have suggested Samsung will launch a phone with a bendable display under the company’s Galaxy Note line.

Samsung released a cringe-inducing concept ad for a potential foldable phone back in 2014…

The ad featured a device with a bendable display that folded from a more tablet-like size into a pocketable phone. Samsung’s device may include a 7-inch single display, the screen will reportedly fold in half like a wallet, with the exterior of the device displaying a small bar of information.

