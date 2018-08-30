The iconic Streets of Rage is set to return for a fourth installment

Streets of Rage is back. The iconic ‘90s side-scrolling beat-’em-up from Sega is getting a fourth installment from developers.

The trailer, which dropped this week, features protagonists Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding kicking ass to a guitar-heavy soundtrack in a few separate city locales.

The developers promise an exciting new story and gorgeous hand-drawn visuals, and it seems as though Stone and Fielding are back to their two-decade-long mission to rid their city of crime.

There’s no release date yet, but it makes sense to expect both a continuation of the Rage story and a hell of a lot more new things to punch.

