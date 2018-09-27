You’ll soon be able to buy products on Amazon through Snapchat

Snap and Amazon are making it easier to buy whatever Snapchat users come across in real life.

The companies announced a partnership this week that’ll let users point their Snapchat camera at a physical product or barcode to then be redirected to an Amazon pop-up card for that product or something similar.

From there, they can load it in the Amazon app or through Amazon.com and then buy the item.

Users just have to press and hold the camera screen to activate the function.

It’s still unclear whether Snap will get a cut of the purchase revenue.

For now, the partnership is only coming to a small selection of users in the US but may roll out to European users soon if deemed a success.

This content is brought to you by Tom Murphy Car Sales

Share it:













Don't Miss