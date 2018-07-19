YouTube will now tell you if your video has been stolen

YouTube is releasing a tool for creators that checks to see if their videos are being stolen.

Now, every time a video is uploaded to YouTube, the service will scan and check if the content already exists or is very similar to other videos on the site.

It will only identify complete videos, not clips.

The tool, which YouTube is calling the Copyright Match tool, will roll out to popular creators starting next week.

It will then filter down & roll out to more users over the next few months. Creators who use the tool will be notified if copies of their videos surface on YouTube.

If the tool finds matches, creators can then decide what action to take.

They can either do nothing, contact the person who made the copy, or ask YouTube to remove the copy.

