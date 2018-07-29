Here’s all you need to know from this weekend’s Sunday Grill

Orla chatted to Anthony, winner of the viewer’s prize on RTE’s Super Garden. He brought in his trophy which happened to be designed and created in the south east.

Anthony chatted to Orla about all he’s been up to since including a Woodie’s event he’ll be at in August.

More details on Anthony and his company Suirside Landscapes can be found here.

If you fancy heading to All Together Now at Curraghmore house over the bank holiday weekend but can’t afford the ticket then Every Can Counts could help. They are looking for volunteers and in return you get a weekend camping ticket and your food!

More details here.

And dog lovers rejoice! If you are heading to Cork city check out dog (and human) cafe, Bark and Bumble, opening this Wednesday, August 1.

More info on the cafe here

