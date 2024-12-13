10,000 screened for Sudden Adult Death Syndrome through Dillon Quirke Foundation

Over 10,000 young people have benefited from cardiac screening this year because of the Dillon Quirke Foundation.

The charity was established to reduce the number of young people dying from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), in honour of Dillon Quirke who collapsed and died during a hurling match at Semple Stadium in August 2022.

On average, 100 young people in Ireland die each year from SADS.

Since January of this year, 10,128 cardiac screenings have been conducted in every county in Ireland thanks to the Dillon Quirke Foundation, in partnership with 275 sports clubs, including GAA, soccer, rugby, boxing and performing arts clubs.

Advertisement

Commenting on the Foundation’s first year in operation, Dan Quirke, Founder, said: “At the start of 2024, the Foundation ambitiously set a goal of screening 5,000 individuals within the year. We are delighted to have surpassed this target by more than double. We know these screenings are helping to save lives. They can detect cardiac abnormalities and those affected can receive appropriate medical treatment and support at an early stage.

“We are incredibly proud to have reached this milestone in just one year. However, there is always more work to be done, with more hearts to be screened and lives to be saved. We will continue to raise awareness of SADS and the benefits of cardiac screening in identifying heart conditions early on.

Advertisement

“We’re looking towards 2025 and our ambition for next year is to continue to screen more young people but also to work toward our overall goal of securing vital mandatory screening for all young athletes.

“The Foundation would like to sincerely thank those who have attended screenings, the people who have trusted us to screen them and their loved ones, and the sporting organisations and local clubs that have facilitated us in the roll-out of this vital screening programme. Thank you to our supporters and advocates nationwide who have donated to our cause or organised fundraisers big and small, and to our inaugural corporate partner Abbott who continue to generously support our mission. We could not have reached this milestone without your support.

“Our whole purpose as a foundation is to reduce the number of young people dying from SADS in Ireland, and this support ensures we can continue to carry out our crucial lifesaving work. We want no family to go through the heartbreak we have experienced.”

In an effort to reduce this number, the Foundation aims to promote awareness of the importance of cardiac screening in preventing SADs and to provide cardiac screening for young people nationwide. The screenings are carried out by Advanced Medical Services (AMS), a provider of onsite medical services.

Advertisement

Among those who have been assessed by the Foundation’s screening provider this year, 243 people have been advised to undergo follow-up cardiology tests post-screening.

This makes up 2.46% of those who have been screened by the Foundation to date.

The follow-up testing can include echocardiograms, cardiac electrophysiologist reviews, cardiology reviews and stress tests. The effective screenings allow for early detection of potentially life-threatening conditions, which has led to timely interventions, including surgeries, that may have saved lives.

The Foundation has ambitious plans for 2025 with a focus on raising vital funds to allow them to continue screening young athletes and will continue their call to make screening mandatory for young people involved in sport.

To learn more about the Dillon Quirke Foundation or to make a donation, please visit dillonquirkefoundation.com.