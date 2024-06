Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Sam Bennett will return to the Tour de France this year after a four-year hiatus.

Bennett has been selected for the Decathlon-Ag2r-La Mondiale squad.

On his last appearance, the 33-year-old won two stages and the green jersey.

The Tour will start in Florence this year, on June 29th.

