Concern for Tipperary man in Iran as cellmates believed to be executed

An imprisoned Tipperary man in Iran should have his detainment discussed at a meeting in Brussels today.

Bernard Phelan (64), from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, is currently being held in a cell containing 16 prisoners. He's been there since he was arrested in the city of Mashhad in October, 2022.

His family are very concerned for his welfare as he has recently been on hunger strike. A message from his family reached Mr Phelan through French and Irish consulates and he has since ended the strike.

However, there are other causes for concern for Mr Phelan's welfare as it's reported in the Irish Examiner that the "block Bernard is being kept in is where prisoners stay before they are executed."

Caroline Massé Phelan (Mr Phelan's sister) has also said that since her brother has been there, "two fellow inmates were brought out and hanged after morning prayers."

There has been no judicial process in regards to the detainment of Mr Phelan and he was allegedly arrested following him promoting the area as a tourist destination.

It's been reported that there's no glass in the windows, meaning the 64-year-old suffers temperatures as low as -5 degrees Celsius at night, with no appropriate clothing to stay warm.

Mr Phelan has dual French and Irish nationality and was travelling in Iran as a tourism consultant on his French passport. Mr Phelan also has an Irish passport.

The EU's Foreign Affairs Council will meet later where Tánaiste Micheál Martin will attend to discuss Russia's continuing war in Ukraine and developments in Iran, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.