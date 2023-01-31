Court appearance for Golf driver after Tipp Gardaí seize fake licence

A motorist in Tipperary is due in court after Gardaí found them to be in breach of a number of motoring offences.

Tipperary's Road Policing Unit initially pulled over the driver of the Volkswagen Golf following a Mobility Application alert.

The motorist then presented a fake provisional driver's licence when questioned by Gardaí.

On further inspection, it was revealed that the vehicle was being driven without valid insurance, tax or NCT certificates.

The Golf was subsequently seized by authorities. A court appearance is to follow.

Taking to the @gardatraffic Twitter account, Gardaí said: "The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stopped this car in Nenagh after a #MobilityApp alert. The driver presented a fake licence. Car seized for after it was found that the driver had no Licence, Insurance, NCT or Tax. Court to follow. #SaferRoads"

