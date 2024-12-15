Disqualified driver caught behind the wheel by Tipperary Gardaí

Gardaí in Tipperary caught a disqualified driver behind the wheel over the weekend.

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit apprehended the driver at a Christmas traffic checkpoint in Thurles.

The driver, who had previously been disqualified, was arrested and charged by Gardaí. The car was then seized.

Gardaí and the Roads Policing Unit will be patrolling roads as part of their Christmas and New Year road safety operation.

In the last week, 1,940 checkpoints have been carried out, with over 500 vehicles seized.

