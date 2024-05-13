Driver in Tipperary caught with no insurance, NCT or tax

A driver in Tipperary has been charged after committing multiple driving offences.

The car had no NCT or tax and was also uninsured.

Tipperary Roads Policing Unit was on patrol in Cashel and was alerted by the automatic number-plate recognition system in their jeep.

An Garda Síochána impounded the vehicle and the driver will face court at a later date.

Advertisement

Tipperary Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Cashel and were alerted to his car by the automatic number-plate recognition system in their jeep. The car had no NCT or tax and was also uninsured. We impounded it and the driver will face court at a later date.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/eJ7HTmwxzh — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 13, 2024

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.