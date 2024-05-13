Play Button
Driver in Tipperary caught with no insurance, NCT or tax

Credit: @GardaTraffic
Dayna Kearney
A driver in Tipperary has been charged after committing multiple driving offences.

The car had no NCT or tax and was also uninsured.

Tipperary Roads Policing Unit was on patrol in Cashel and was alerted by the automatic number-plate recognition system in their jeep.

An Garda Síochána impounded the vehicle and the driver will face court at a later date.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

