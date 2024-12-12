Play Button
Tipperary News

€100,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary

€100,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary
cocaine generic
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences following a major drug seizure in Tipperary.

Gardaí stopped a vehicle near Thurles on Tuesday night and seized over €27,000 in cash, cocaine and a number of electronics.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, and a follow-up search of a home in Tipperary town led to €100,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis and drugs paraphernalia being seized.

Yesterday, a car was seized in Limerick in connection with the money laundering investigation.

The man in his 30s has been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court this morning.

More in Tipperary News
