Tipperary News

Food Safety Authority temporarily close South Tipperary café

Aoife Kearns
A food safety closure notice was served to a popular Tipperary café last month.

Riverhouse Café, was one of twelve locations nationwide issued temporary closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in July.

Among the reasons for the closure order issued to the Riverhouse Café was a "persistent and recurring failure to comply with food legislation".

A lack of adequate cleaning and concerns around the defrosting and storage of meat were two of the issues cited by the authority.

According to the latest FSAI report, some of the reasons for the twelve other closure orders in July across the country, included live cockroaches in equipment, rodent droppings, a rodent carcass in a snap trap and expired food.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

