Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Tipperary News

Funeral arrangements announced for Tipp grandmother murdered in her home

Funeral arrangements announced for Tipp grandmother murdered in her home
Image RIP.ie
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The funeral arrangements have been announced for a Tipperary grandmother who was murdered over the weekend.

Josephine 'Josie' Ray was found dead at her home in Nenagh on Sunday, August 4th.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem was carried out.

A murder investigation has since been launched.

Advertisement

According to rip.ie, the 89-year-old is predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Joan.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters Sarah, Frances, Mary and Carmel, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Josie will repose at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 to 7 pm.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for requiem mass at 11 am.

Advertisement

A live stream of the mass is available.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Wexford Fleadh World Record Attempt: Time and Location

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Day 14: Irish Athletes competing at the Paris Olympics today

 By Odhrán Johnson
Waterford News 3

Driver taken to hospital after crash in Waterford

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Tipperary News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement