Funeral arrangements announced for Tipp grandmother murdered in her home

The funeral arrangements have been announced for a Tipperary grandmother who was murdered over the weekend.

Josephine 'Josie' Ray was found dead at her home in Nenagh on Sunday, August 4th.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem was carried out.

A murder investigation has since been launched.

According to rip.ie, the 89-year-old is predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Joan.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters Sarah, Frances, Mary and Carmel, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Josie will repose at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5 to 7 pm.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for requiem mass at 11 am.

A live stream of the mass is available.

