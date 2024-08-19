Play Button
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Tipperary man

Aoife Kearns
Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of a Tipperary man, who was last seen on the 5th of August.

35-year-old Mateusz (goes by Matty) Margol,  was reported missing from Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday 7th August.

Matty was last seen on Ormond Drive, Nenagh early on the morning of Monday 5th August, before 9am.

Matty is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height, with a thin build and black hair.

It is believed that Matty currently has a beard and is wearing blue jeans with rips, a black jacket, baseball cap and runners. He is wearing glasses and carrying a wine-coloured backpack.

Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Matty's whereabouts is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

