Gardaí conduct searches in several areas of South Tipperary

Earlier today (10th March 2025), Gardaí from South Tipperary, supported by National Unit, along with members of the National Parks and Wildlife Service and representatives of the ISPCA conducted several searches.

The searches carried out under warrant were part of Operation Lurcher in the South Tipperary area.

This successful multi-agency operation led to the seizure of items used for illegal hunting, suspected cocaine to the value of €5,000 (pending analysis), and a significant amount of cash.

