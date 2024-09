Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating a brawl that occurred in a housing estate in broad daylight.

The incident happened between 1:30 and 2:30 pm on Sunday 22nd of September in Cabra Court in Thurles.

A video of the incident has done the rounds on social media.

Investigations are ongoing at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Thurles Garda Station at 0504 25100.

