Gardaí seize large quantity of suspected cannabis edibles in South East

Gardaí in Clonmel have seized large quantities of suspected cannabis-infused edibles jellies.

As part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary Division, Gardaí in Clonmel carried out a search at a domestic residence on the 31st of December 2022.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected cannabis-infused edibles, cash and vape oil.

The Jellies are believed to contain synthetic cannabinoids, and the products seized have been submitted to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A criminal investigation into this seizure and the sale and supply of these products is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information relating to this seizure to contact Gardaí at Clonmel 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any other Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána is advising the public to seek medical attention if you or anyone you know has consumed these products and becomes unwell.

Help should be sought immediately by calling 999 or 112.