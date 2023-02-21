Play Button
'High profile' Tipperary family on the hunt for new housekeeper with €50k salary

Joleen Murphy
A high-profile Tipperary family is on the hunt for a new housekeeper with a €50k salary.

Luxury Household Recruitment is currently searching for a "Live-in Head Housekeeper" for a high-profile family in Tipperary, Ireland.

The successful applicant will secure a full-time permanent position and a whopping salary ranging between €45,000 and €50,000.

Job Description

Daily roles include coordinating the monthly rota, and carrying out housekeeping duties, Whatsmore, private accommodation will be provided.

However, there are a few things to keep in mind before applying...

The ideal candidate must be "devoted to their job with ties and flexibility to travel throughout the year via private plane".

"No cooking or childcare is required – just housekeeping."

The desired profile of the person suited for the job must be someone who is:

  • Self-assured
  • A self-starter
  • Secure in training/experience
  • Energetic
  • Undaunted
  • Flexible
  • Happy
  • AND is not offended or daunted easily

The lucky contender must also be someone with a true service heart who takes personal pride in a job well done and is committed to finishing the job, no matter what it takes.

Last but not least the job description reads: "Discretion is important".

To find out more visit indeed.com.

