Homecoming celebration organized for Clonmel's Daire Lynch

After securing a bronze medal in the Men's Double Scull competition alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle, Tipperary's Daire Lynch is to be welcomed by his hometown in Clonmel later.

A homecoming celebration has been organized for the Olympic bronze medallist at Kickham Plaza in Clonmel, this evening (Wednesday, August 14) at 6 pm with all welcome.

The homecoming comes two days after the Team Ireland team received their first-ever civic reception at the GPO in Dublin.

The rowing duo were the third Irish athlete to secure a medal at the Paris Olympics, which has proven to be Team Ireland's most successful Olympic Games since its first competition in 1924.

Advertisement

Daire is also the first South East athlete to bring home a medal from the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 26-year-old qualified alongside his rowing partner Philip Doyle after securing a bronze medal at the World Championships in 2023.

In June, Lynch and Doyle were the winners of the final World Cup race before the Paris Games, notably beating the French Olympic Champions.

Team Ireland won seven medals at this year's Olympic Games, including four gold medals and three bronze medals.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.