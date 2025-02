Tipperary Roads Policing Unit carried out a speed enforcement checkpoint outside Nenagh last night.

Gardaí spotted the motorist travelling 77km/h in a 50km zone.

The unaccompanied learner driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving following a failed drug test for Cannabis.

The car was also the seized after a mobility app that is used by An Garda Síochána detected no insurance on the vehicle.

