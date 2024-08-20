Play Button
Man (50s) hospitalised following Cashel crash

Aoife Kearns
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision near Cashel yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the crash at Junction 8 on the M8 motorway before 5pm on Monday.

The driver of the car, is a man in his 50s.

He was transferred to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel for treatment.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The road has fully reopened after it remained closed for several hours yesterday afternoon/evening.

