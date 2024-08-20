Man (50s) hospitalised following Cashel crash

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision near Cashel yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the crash at Junction 8 on the M8 motorway before 5pm on Monday.

The driver of the car, is a man in his 50s.

He was transferred to Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel for treatment.

Advertisement

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

The road has fully reopened after it remained closed for several hours yesterday afternoon/evening.

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.