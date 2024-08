A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Tipperary.

The woman in her 80's was found dead at her home in St. Joseph Park in Nenagh on Sunday afternoon.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Limerick and a post-mortem exam was carried out yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone with any information to come forward.

