Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Tipperary News

Outpatient appointments cancelled at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel due to weather

Outpatient appointments cancelled at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel due to weather
JCBs clearing snow at Tipperary University Hospital Photo: Jim Ryan Contracting Services Ltd.
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Outpatient appointments have been cancelled at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, for tomorrow (January 6th).

The hospital has been hit with heavy snowfall, with local contractors seen clearing the path to the emergency department earlier today.

In a statement issued to Independent Tipperary South TD Seamus Healy, Hospital management said the situation will be kept under daily review.

Advertisement

"Outpatient appointments have been cancelled at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2025 due to "adverse weather conditions".

"Tipperary University Hospital Management are advising that all outpatient appointments to be held on Monday will be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Appointments will be rescheduled, in due course.

They added: "Please note the situation for the remainder of the week will be kept under daily review and further communications will be released by Hospital Management."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Pick 1

Status yellow low temperature warning extended to entire country until Thursday

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Kilkenny man (23)

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Status Orange Rain and Snow warning issued to Waterford

 By Odhrán Johnson
Advertisement

More in Tipperary News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement