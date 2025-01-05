Outpatient appointments cancelled at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel due to weather

Outpatient appointments have been cancelled at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, for tomorrow (January 6th).

The hospital has been hit with heavy snowfall, with local contractors seen clearing the path to the emergency department earlier today.

In a statement issued to Independent Tipperary South TD Seamus Healy, Hospital management said the situation will be kept under daily review.

Advertisement

"Outpatient appointments have been cancelled at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday, January 6, 2025 due to "adverse weather conditions".

"Tipperary University Hospital Management are advising that all outpatient appointments to be held on Monday will be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Appointments will be rescheduled, in due course.

They added: "Please note the situation for the remainder of the week will be kept under daily review and further communications will be released by Hospital Management."