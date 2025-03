A postman has reportedly been hospitalised following a dog attack in County Tipperary.

The incident happened on Thursday in the Kilcommon area of the county.

In a statement, An Post said the worker was a victim of a serious dog attack, which is now being dealt with by authorities.

According to Tipperary Live, the incident may have involved an alsatian.

