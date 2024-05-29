Queen of the Suir competition brings 'lovely girls' to Tipperary this week

Remember the Lovely Girls contest in Father Ted?

Tipperary is giving it a run for its money. The Queen of the Suir Festival returns to the Parish of Golden Kilfeacle in Co. Tipperary this week, with 4 days of ceol, craic, and, of course, cailíní.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Golden/ Kilfeacle Gaa Club (@marcellacollins8447)

On Wednesday May 29th the festival begins with kayaking on the River Suir by the Queen entrants. There is also a 5km walk/run around Mantelhill, as well as Kiddies Disco with contest for best costume, best dancer and "Little Prince/Princess."

Tomorrow, May 30th, the Queen of the Suir entrants will be introduced and interviewed at the GAA complex. There will also be Festival Drive-In Bingo at 8 pm.

Advertisement

On Friday May 31st all the action happens at the Festival Field Evening. Beginning at 6 pm at the GAA grounds, there will be a Dog Show, Dunk Tank, Kiddies races, car boot stalls, pillow fight, food and beverages, and of course, the winner of "Queen of the Suir" will be crowned.

This year's entrants are Stephanie Naughton, Holly O' Grady, Aoibheann O' Dwyer, Ella Bennett, Olivia Leamy, Abby Morey, Ciara Breen and Vicky Lisiak.

Best of luck ladies!

For more information on Queen of the Suir, visit the Golden/Kilfeacle Instagram page here.