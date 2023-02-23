Play Button
Tipperary News

Search for Tipperary man Brendan Kelly stood down following discovery of body

Search for Tipperary man Brendan Kelly stood down following discovery of body
Robbie Byrne
Gardaí have stood down the search for a Tipperary man following the discovery of a body.

44-year-old Brendan Kelly was reported missing from his home in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary yesterday morning, Wednesday 22nd February 2023.

The body was discovered this morning.

The public had been asked to assist in locating the whereabouts of Brendan whose disappearance was giving his family cause for concern.

Gardaí have thanked the general public for their assistance in the matter.

No further information is available at this time.

