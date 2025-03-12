Six food businesses ordered to close in February including takeaway in Tipperary

The Food Safety Authority handed out seven enforcement orders on businesses last month, including a takeaway restaurant in Tipperary.

Across the checks, inspectors found rodent activity, mouse carcasses on a floor and rodent droppings on shelves.

They also found food that was not correctly stored, significant dirt and grease on surfaces and equipment, and out of date food in a storage area.

Six closure orders were issued to businesses in Laois, Dublin, Meath, Tipperary and Donegal while one prohibition order was served to a company in Clare.

Bombay Kebab House in Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary was ordered to close due to several reasons.

According to the FSAI, the premises was in an unclean condition, including Floor-to-wall junctions, shelving, surfaces, and the interior and door seals of fridges. Equipment which comes into contact with food was also in an unclean condition.

Poor hygiene practices were observed by health officers at the time of the inspection, such as poor cleaning; instances of poor temperature control, inadequate personal hygiene, absence of temperature monitoring and recording, and the absence of allergen information. This indicates that training of food handlers and management supervision is not effective.

Potentially high risk, ready-to-eat foods and other cooked foods were found at potentially unsafe temperatures.

The FSAI pointed out that the business has a long history of non-compliance with food safety regulatory requirements. It said this demonstrates a clear lack of management commitment to ensuring compliance with relevant regulatory requirements and that the observed hygiene standards at the time of the inspection demonstrate a lack of awareness of food safety hazards.

