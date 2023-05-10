A tractor driver in Tipperary who was stopped by Gardaí while transporting a tractor has been arrested.

The Tipperary Roads Policing Unit stopped the motorist while patrolling a stretch of the M8 Motorway on Tuesday (May 9th).

After checking their Mobility App, Gardaí were alerted that the motorist had been disqualified from driving.

The motorist was arrested and the tractor was seized. A court appearance is to follow.

Taking to the Garda Traffic Twitter account, authorities said: "Gardaí were patrolling the M8 Motorway when they stopped this tractor carrying heavy goods. A check on the Mobility App showed that the driver had been disqualified. The driver was arrested & the tractor was seized."

Another Arrest on Tipp Roads

In an unrelated incident, Tipperary's Roads Policing Unit got more than they bargained for earlier this year when they spotted a small flatbed truck transporting an unsecured load of tyres.

Gardaí were patrolling Nenagh when the vehicle was stopped for carrying what was observed to be a largely unsecured load of over 30 tyres and alloy wheels.

After using their mobility app, Gardaí discovered that the reckless motorist was operating the flatbed while still on a learner driver's permit. What's more, the motorist was unaccompanied and uninsured.

The vehicle was promptly seized with a date in court to follow.

