Tipperary News

Tipp Gardaí arrest reckless learner driver with unsecured tyre load

Tipp Gardaí arrest reckless learner driver with unsecured tyre load
Robbie Byrne
Tipperary's Roads Policing Unit got more than they bargained for earlier this week when they spotted a small flatbed truck transporting an unsecured load of tyres. 

Gardaí were patrolling Nenagh when the vehicle was stopped for carrying what was observed to be a largely unsecured load of over 30 tyres and alloy wheels.

After using the their mobility app, Gardaí discovered that the reckless motorist was operating the flatbed while still on a learner driver's permit. What's more, the motorist was unaccompanied and uninsured.

The vehicle was promptly seized with a date in court to follow.

However, this incident isn't the only recent example of careless driving on the county's roads.

Last week Tipp Gardaí arrested another rogue motorist for speeding while unlicensed.

Tipperary's Roads Policing Unit initially stopped the silver Opel Corsa on the Cork to Dublin M8 motorway for speeding at 145kph in a 120kph zone. 

On closer inspection, the Gardaí mobility app revealed that the so-called 'motorist' had never held a valid driver's licence.

The vehicle was also found to be uninsured.

The Corsa was seized by Gardaí as the motorist awaits a date in court.

