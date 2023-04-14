Tipp woman calls for change to endometriosis treatment plan

A Tipperary woman has called for changes to Government plans to treat endometriosis, after saying women's feedback has not been heard.

That's according to an article in The Irish Examiner.

A framework for treatment has recently been launched following public consultations.

Aimee Brown is an endometriosis campaigner who has been in the Dáil to share feedback on the plans.

She also attended a documentary screening in Leinster House called 'Under The Belt' just before Easter, and was shocked that there was not a single representative for the Minister for Health.

Some of the TDs who were present emailed the Minister, but he replied to say the plan would remain the same.

"The reason we were there is because we're so worried about the plan," she told The Irish Examiner.

Aimee is concerned that the framework is more focused on community care rather than on severe symptoms and support post-surgery.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that one in 10 girls and women are affected by endometriosis.

She fears that without funding for specialists, women will be waiting a very long for effective treatment.

"It feels like we have wasted the last four years pouring our hearts out through these focus groups, online surveys and forums, constantly feeding back only not to be heard at all," she said.

She added that she is still going through treatment and that she is now eligible for cannabis for medical use.

"I have a medical card but you cannot get cannabis covered. I could get all the opioid medicines they'd like to throw at me, but I don't need them anymore. I feel like the state has let me down. I feel like I don't matter," she said.

Aimee opened up about how she has been struggling with bills because of the time off work that she has needed to recover from surgery.

At the moment, endometriosis is not one of the conditions that makes someone eligible for funding and access.

"Aside from having to borrow money, it is going straight-forward," Aimee said.

She added that before the Easter break, she needed some last-minute help as benefits that she was expecting got delayed.

An Irish College of General Practitioners clinical lead in women's health, Dr Ciara McCarthy said the new approach to endometriosis care aims to "reduce the physical and psychological distress associated with delays in diagnosis and treatment."

One of the most common symptoms of endometriosis is chronic pelvic pain, affecting one in six women with the condition. Other symptoms include heavy and painful menstrual periods.

Over the next year, six regional endometriosis hubs will be established. They will allow for structured and equal access to care.

There will also be two "super-specialist" centres set up, one in Cork and another in Tallaght.