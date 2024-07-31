Play Button
Tipperary News

Tipperary bottle bank ripped open as people take contents for Deposit Return Scheme

Cashel Recycling Centre. Photo: Cllr Liam Browne
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Bottle banks at a recycling centre in Cashel in Tipperary have been ripped open, so people can take the contents for the Deposit Return Scheme.

An image shared on social media by Independent Councillor Liam Browne shows damage to the bottle banks, with the opening cut further so people can retrieve cans.

Cllr Browne described the incident as an example of the increasing level of anti-social behaviour in the town.

"The law of unintended consequences kicks in, in funny ways.

"In an attempt to reclaim money from the recycling scheme.. the bottle banks have been cut open to retrieve bottles..

"The level of anti-social behaviour in town, has become completely unacceptable," he said

It follows similar scenes in train stations since the scheme was introduced.

Irish Rail says people are going through their bins looking for bottles so they can make 15 or 25 cent per container.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

