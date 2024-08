An Irish man has been shot dead in the US.

Shaun Brady, originally from Nenagh in Tipperary, was reportedly killed in a car park outside his own restaurant in Kansas City on Wednesday evening.

It's believed he was taking out rubbish at the time when he attempted to intervene in a suspected car theft.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

No arrests have yet been made.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.