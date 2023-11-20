Play Button
Tipperary hotel wins best spa in Ireland award

Cashel Palace Hotel. Photo: Facebook
Ayomide Akinshilo
The Cashel Palace Hotel in Tipperary has won the best spa at the IMAGE Business of Beauty Awards.

The hotel announced the win on its Facebook page and paying homage to its Director of spa and wellness Tara de Courcey.

Cashel Palace Hotel beat out competition from The Spa at Farnham Estate and Eden One in Dublin to win the award.

The message reads: Delighted to wake up this morning to the news that The Spa at Cashel Palace won BEST SPA at the @image.ie awards last night! We were well represented by our amazing team, led by Director of Spa and Wellness Tara de Courcey, along with our colleagues Carmel and Leanne. Congratulations to all of the team! Bravo"

The Image awards were held on Sunday, November 19. You can view the other winners on the night here.

