Tipperary News

Tipperary Lotto syndicate winners collect life changing cheque for €1 million

Michael O'Brien, Owner of Spar in Borrisokane, is pictured celebrating with staff as his store was revealed as the winning location for Saturday’s 15th of April, 2pm Daily Millions top prize ticket worth €1,000,000
Robbie Byrne
A syndicate of two left National Lottery headquarters in tip-top form this afternoon after they collected a cheque for €1 million which they won in Saturday’s 15th of April 2 pm Daily Millions draw.

The winning top prize ticket was sold at Spar in Borrisokane in Co. Tipperary.

The syndicate, who wish to keep their win private, revealed the moment they realised they’d won the incredible prize: “We didn’t check the ticket until the day after the draw. My wife noticed that we had all the right numbers and we were just in complete disbelief! We couldn’t believe we’d become overnight millionaires”, he said.

“There were definitely some sleepless nights over the next couple of days between trying to look after the ticket and letting the reality of the win really sink in. I hid the ticket in an envelope, on top of a cupboard in the utility room and checked on it every day until travelling up to Dublin”, he added.

The syndicate expressed their excitement at all the choices and opportunities the newfound fortune will bring them, with a holiday of a lifetime being top of the priority list.

Hunt for a Kilkenny Lotto Winner Goes On

The positive news from Tipp follows an appeal by the National Lottery to all Lotto players in Kilkenny after a player won an unclaimed prize totalling €42,531 in this week's draw.

The winning ticket was sold at SuperValu in Loughboy Shopping Centre on the outskirts of the city.

The player narrowly missed out on the €7,511,276 jackpot prize by matching five numbers and the bonus ball in Wednesday’s draw.

This is the second big win at the Loughboy SuperValu store in the space of twelve months following another €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize which was won last September.

The winning Lotto numbers from last night’s draw (Wednesday 11th May) were: 06, 26, 27, 40, 41, 45 and the bonus number was: 46.

