Tipperary News

Tipp's Noeline Blackwell to step down as CEO of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Tipp's Noeline Blackwell to step down as CEO of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
Jayde Maher
Tipperary native, Noeline Blackwell, will step down from her role as CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

She will retire this autumn after seven years with the organisation.

She has been the CEO since March 2016.

Speaking to The Journal, Noeline says it has been an honour to help victims of sexual abuse.

"I have also been able to engage with those directly affected by sexual violence – it has been a great honour to learn from their experience and to help address the issues they identify,” she said.

She added that now is the "right time" for her to step down.

The Centre's Board of Directors have started their search for her successor.

