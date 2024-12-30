Tipp's Will Fleury wins the Oktagon MMA Light Heavyweight title

The Cahir native took to the octagon last night at the o2 Arena in Prague last night, in front of 20,000 spectators.

The 35-year-old beat reigning champion and hometown fighter Karlos Vemola by unanimous decision, with all of the three judges scoring the fight 50-44 in favour of Fleury.

The Tipp man now holds a professional record of 14-3 and is the first Irish man to hold a belt in the Oktagon promotion.

