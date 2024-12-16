Two men die in Tipperary house fire

Two men have died in a house fire in County Tipperary.

It broke out in the Littleton area of Thurles at around 2.30 am this morning.

Two men, aged in their 80s and 50s, have been pronounced dead, and their bodies remain at the scene.

Fire services have since extinguished the blaze, and the scene is preserved for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing, and Gardaí are asking anyone with information to come forward.

