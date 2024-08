A woman in her 50s arrested in connection with the death of Josephine Ray in County Tipperary has been released without charge.

The body of the 89-year-old was found at her home at St Joseph's Park in Nenagh last Sunday.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man held over her murder was also released without charge.

