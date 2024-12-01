Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Tipperary News

Yesterday marked the first anniversary of Shane MacGowan's death

Yesterday marked the first anniversary of Shane MacGowan's death
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Shane MacGowan died aged 65 on November 30th 2023, marking yesterday the first anniversary of his death.

He was best known for being the frontman of 'The Pogues.'

After being removed from the band in the early 1990s, he founded 'Shane MacGowan and The Popes'.

Born in the UK, he spent much of his childhood with his maternal family in County Tipperary.

Advertisement

There was a post uploaded to the social media platform (X) yesterday 'Remembering Shane.'

(2) Shane MacGowan on X: "Remembering Shane ❤️ #ShaneMacGowan https://t.co/qEXfblL4zH" / X

Victoria Mary Clarke, Shane MacGowan's wife, recently shared her memory of her late husband on social media also.

A mural has since been erected in Nenagh to remember the late singer.

Advertisement

The mural was commissioned by Tipperary County Council, created by Tipperary artist Neil O’Dwyer and took nine days to complete

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

South East landmarks to light up for World AIDS Day today

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Taxi driver who faced losing licence over 'cash only' service agrees to set up card payments

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Kneecap wins discrimination case against British government

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Tipperary News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement