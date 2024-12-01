Yesterday marked the first anniversary of Shane MacGowan's death

Shane MacGowan died aged 65 on November 30th 2023, marking yesterday the first anniversary of his death.

He was best known for being the frontman of 'The Pogues.'

After being removed from the band in the early 1990s, he founded 'Shane MacGowan and The Popes'.

Born in the UK, he spent much of his childhood with his maternal family in County Tipperary.

There was a post uploaded to the social media platform (X) yesterday 'Remembering Shane.'

Victoria Mary Clarke, Shane MacGowan's wife, recently shared her memory of her late husband on social media also.

A mural has since been erected in Nenagh to remember the late singer.

The mural was commissioned by Tipperary County Council, created by Tipperary artist Neil O’Dwyer and took nine days to complete

