Summer is a great season with much to offer and a great time to relax with friends and family. The best thing about this time of the year for many parents with schools closed is that everyone is freer to reclaim some time, without the worry of waking up early for school, ongoing homework, constant logistics and clock-watching for school pick-ups and drops offs.

So with this extra time, comes the opportunity to put that bit more effort into not just preparing your food, but also your summer treats.

So the next time you’re in need of something sweet, avoid the freezer aisle, grab some fresh ingredients and try out one of these sweet summer substitute recipes with your little ones.

Our pick! STRAWBERRY SALSA & BAKED CINNAMON CHIPS:

Strawberry Salsa

1 lb fresh strawberries, chopped

2 whole kiwi, peeled and chopped

½ a lime, juiced

Baked Cinnamon Chips

4 Homemade Whole Wheat Tortillas

1 teaspoon coconut oil, melted

2 teaspoons cinnamon and 1 teaspoon raw coconut sugar in shaker bottle

Preheat the oven to 160 degrees C. Wash and chop the fruit for the salsa, mix it together in a bowl, and add the lime juice. If it needs a little sweetness you can add a teaspoon of honey or pure maple syrup, but the fruit will usually be sweet enough on its own. Brush both sides of the tortillas with melted coconut oil. Then stack them all together and cut into 8 triangles. Arrange the triangles in a single layer on a cookie sheet lined with foil. If they overlap, they won’t crisp as well. Sprinkle each triangle lightly with the cinnamon mixture. Flip them over and sprinkle the other side too. Bake in the preheated oven for 8-12 minutes. Rotate the pan halfway through, and make sure you check the chips often so that they don’t burn. They are finished when the edges get dry and crispy. The centre will still be slightly flexible, but they will crisp even more as they cool. Allow to cool slightly and test the texture. If they aren’t quite crisp enough, return to the oven for 2-3 minutes. Once they are mostly cool, remove from the pan and enjoy with your fresh salsa! Keep leftovers of salsa in the fridge and eat quickly, after about 24 hours the fruit will break down and get soupy. Keep leftover chips in a sealed ziplock bag.

Other ideas:

Watermelon Popsicle Sticks

You’ll need4 cups of cubed watermelon, 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice, freshly squeezed lime juice and 1 tablespoon of honey. Blend the watermelon, lime juice, and optional honey in a blender (or process the melon through a juicer, then stir in the lime juice and honey). Pour the mixture through a fine sieve into a bowl, pressing the fibrous melon with the back of a spoon to extract the maximum amount of juice. Carefully pour or spoon the juice into popsicle moulds and freeze until solid. If using popsicle sticks, insert the sticks when the popsicles are partially frozen.

Yogurt Parfait

Top one cup Greek yoghurt with your choice of toppings: granola, nuts, and fruit are all healthy choices. Add some shaved chocolate if you must!

Sorbet

A pint of healthy homemade sorbet is the perfect way to fill sugar cravings without overdoing it on the white stuff. Our version doesn’t use any sugar—just 3 little tablespoons of honey per quart (and we promise there’s no lack of sweetness!).

Peanut Butter and DarkChocolate Pretzels

A little salty sweet combo can cure those sugary cravings. Microwave 1 square of dark chocolate and 1 teaspoon natural peanut butter until melted, and dip 1 large or 10 mini pretzel rods. Simple!

