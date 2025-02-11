Play Button
14-year-old boy missing from Waterford

Aoife Kearns
Gardaí are searching for a missing teenager in Waterford.

14-year-old Damian Delaney was last seen in the city at 3:15pm last Saturday afternoon - and is known to frequent Dublin city centre.

He's described as 5 foot 9, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Damian was wearing a black long-sleeved top, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Damian’s well-being.

Anyone with any information on Damian's whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300 or the Garda Confidential 1800 666 111.

