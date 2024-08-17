Play Button
16-year-old boy charged with stabbing of Waterford chaplain

Aoife Kearns
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with a stabbing of an army chaplain has been charged.

He is due to appear in court this afternoon in Galway.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Thursday at Renmore Barracks.

The chaplain was taken to University Hospital Galway, where he was treated for his injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Defence Forces members fired warning shots and restrained a teenager at the scene, who was then arrested by Gardaí.

Fr Paul F Murphy, originally from Lisduggan, Waterford city, had been working as a chaplain with the Defence Forces for the past 10 years, previous to that he was a priest in the Dunhill parish in the county.

He took to social media to thank people for their wishes, saying that "all will be well"

In a statement yesterday, Bishop of Waterford & Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan expressed his "shock and mourning" at the incident.

