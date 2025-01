Gardaí have launched an investigation following the 'sudden' death of a woman in her 20s in Waterford city.

Her body was found at a residence on Alexander Street shortly before 1pm yesterday, Sunday January 12th.

The local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí say the outcome of a post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

