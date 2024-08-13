Play Button
Body recovered in search for missing kayaker in Waterford

Coast Guard helicopter missing, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
A body has been recovered off the coast of County Waterford in the search for a missing kayaker.
The man in his 60s had been reported missing yesterday after he left Helvick Head at around at 11:40 am.
A spokesperson for the Department of Transport has confirmed the search has been stood down, following the discovery of the man's body this morning.
Multiple units of the Irish coastguard as well as the R117 helicopter had been involved in the search operation, which was initiated yesterday afternoon.
More to follow...
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.
