Driver taken to hospital after crash in Waterford

A driver was taken to hospital after a crash in Waterford on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash at around 8 pm.

The woman was taken from the scene on the Ring Road to University Hospital Waterford with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

The road was partially closed, causing long delays on the city's outer ring roads.

The road has fully reopened.

