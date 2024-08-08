Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Driver taken to hospital after crash in Waterford

Driver taken to hospital after crash in Waterford
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A driver was taken to hospital after a crash in Waterford on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash at around 8 pm.

The woman was taken from the scene on the Ring Road to University Hospital Waterford with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

The road was partially closed, causing long delays on the city's outer ring roads.

The road has fully reopened.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Pick 1

Kilkenny test centre has highest driving test pass rate in the country

 By Rachael Dunphy
Editor's Pick 2

Taylor Swift concerts cancelled over terrorist plot

 By Rachael Dunphy
Entertainment 3

Bono's eldest daughter Eve Hewson hits back at 'nepo baby' criticism

 By Lydia Des Dolles
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement