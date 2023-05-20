Play Button
Emergency services attend scene of fire and road traffic collision in Tramore

Fire engine, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Emergency services attended the scene of two separate incidents in Tramore, Waterford this morning (Saturday).

Fire services attended the scene of a building on fire on Turkey Road. It's not known yet if there have been any injuries.

While there has also been a single-vehicle accident in the area which occurred near the Halfway House on Tramore Road.

The ambulance services treated the male driver for minor injuries at the scene.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

