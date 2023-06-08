Emergency services rescue two teens from popular Waterford beach

Members of the emergency services, including Rescue 117 and Helvick RNLI, attended an incident on Clonea Strand yesterday evening (June 7) in which two teenagers were rescued from the water.

The two males were transferred to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for treatment.

Footage posted online by Gold Coast Resort shows the Rescue 117 helicopter landing on a cleared Clonea Strand with members of Helvick RNLI stationed offshore.

Tributes have been paid to those who assisted in the rescue attempt.

We'll have more to follow on this incident.

Kite surfer airlifted to hospital

The services of Rescue 117 were also called upon last month in an unrelated incident when a kite surfer sustained "serious" injuries at Our Lady's Lake in Co. Wexford.

The incident occurred at 12:30 pm on Sunday, May 28 during what was understood to be "ideal" kite surfing conditions.

Medics who arrived at the scene identified multiple fractures before the man was airlifted by Rescue 117 to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) for additional medical attention.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and it's hoped a full recovery will be made.

The man is not understood to be from the area.

